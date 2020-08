Arnold Spielberg Dies: Father Of Steven Spielberg Was 103

Arnold Meyer Spielberg, electrical engineer and father of film director Steven Spielberg, passed away Aug. 25 of natural causes, Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin announced Tuesday night. He was 103. A World War II veteran, Arnold Meyer Spielberg was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 6, 1917. He became interested in electricity as a little boy and went on […]

