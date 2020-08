Arnold Spielberg, the father of filmmaker Steven Spielberg, died on Tuesday of natural causes, Variety has learned. He was 103. Steven was with his father on the night of his passing, telling him “You are our hearth. You are our home.” He also said of his father, who was an engineer at General Electric, “When […]

