Arrow's Stephen Amell Says He Will Not Guest Star in Any Arrowverse Show Again

By Celebrity News Wire on March 17, 2020

Stephen Amell, Crisis on Infinite Earths | Photo Credits: Dean Buscher, Dean Buscher/The CW

If you were holding out hope that the ghost of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) -- or any version of him for that matter -- would appear in future episodes of The Flash or even the potential Arrow spin-off, Green Arrow and the Canaries, you're about to be sorely disappointed.

In an Instagram live video,

...

