ASCAP announced Monday (Sept. 14) that it will recognize the winners of its 2020 ASCAP Christian, Country and London Music Awards using the social media format it pioneered earlier this year.

The awards will take place on the following dates: ASCAP Christian Music Awards: Oct. 7-8; ASCAP London Music Awards: Oct. 21-22; ASCAP Country Music Awards: Nov. 9-12.

Each event will take over ASCAP’s social media channels with exclusive photos, performances and video acceptance speeches. Each event will use the hashtag #ASCAPAwards on @ASCAP across all social media channels.

In June and July, ASCAP hosted its Pop, Screen, Latin and Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on social media, giving the public a rare chance to participate in what are usually invitation-only events. Fans engaged with ASCAP Awards-related posts nearly 370,000 times for a total of 7.2 million social media impressions.

“As we saw in June and July, these virtual awards events give us a much-needed reason to smile, laugh and celebrate together during this difficult time,” said Paul Williams, ASCAP chairman of the board and president.

