Congratulations are in order for Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French, who are expecting their first child together!

The former High School Musical star debuted her baby bump in a couplet of Instagram pictures on Thursday (Sept. 17). Her former HSM castmate and bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens as well as Emma Roberts, Bridgit Mendler, Debby Ryan and more stars sent her congratulatory comments. “Just the freaking cutest,” Hudgens wrote, to which Tisdale replied with smiley face emojis.

Tisdale, who’s been married to the lead singer of Annie Automatic since 2014, told People last July that she wanted to wait for the start of something new. “For me, it’s like, it’s okay to not want to start a family right away. People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time,” she said at the time.

Before she brings her bundle of joy into this world, the 35-year-old singer-actress was spreading much-needed joy during the coronavirus pandemic by insisting “We’re All In This Together” for a renewed quarantine dance move.

Peep Tisdale’s sweet announcement below.

