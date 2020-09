Barack Obama appears in a new get out the vote video that premiered on Wednesday on ATTN:, aimed at getting Gen Z and millennial voters to register and turn out. “Register, vote as early as you can, and do whatever you can to make sure your voice is heard in this election,” Obama said. Obama […]

The post ATTN: Debuts Get Out The Vote Video With Barack Obama appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.