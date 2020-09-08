Making the most of her summer! Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day took a dip in the pool at the Holiday House hotel in Palm Springs in newly released photos captured before the performer clapped back at body-shamers.

The “Hold Me Down” songstress, 36, was clad in a black bikini and mesh sarong in the portraits obtained by Daily Mail on Tuesday, September 8, showing her keeping cool in a baseball cap amid the rising temperatures in California. According to the outlet, the latest images of Aubrey were taken the week of August 24.

“She was telling other people and myself loudly her name, that she is a singer and a celebrity and that she was on Celebrity Apprentice and Big Brother,” a guest reportedly told the site. “She was at the pool pretty much all day, every day and even when we were there at midnight for a night swim. She was alone the entire time and would spend hours on her phone scrolling and smiling at her phone.”

Fans previously noticed Aubrey looked unrecognizable while enjoying an afternoon stroll with her colorful pups in Palm Springs on August 30. It led to speculation she altered some of her pics on social media — something her lawyer denied while speaking out in her defense on September 1.

“The person in the paparazzi photos is not the same person in the picture that Aubrey shared on Instagram, in that the photo has been altered in an unflattering manner,” her lawyer, Ben Walter, told Page Six. “It’s clear to see that there are noticeable differences between the two photos.”

The reality star, also known for being in music group Dumblonde, later shut down critics by sharing a fierce photo flaunting her figure. “Made ya look,” the Making the Band alum captioned her Instagram portrait on September 4.

Despite haters, Aubrey is still living her best life! After being in the spotlight for over a decade, the stunner said she learned to cope with trolling online during a 2019 interview with Us Weekly. “It’s all silly,” she explained in October. “I look in the mirror. I know what I look like. I love me! I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

