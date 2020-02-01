Australia’s Falls Festival Will ‘Raincheck’ Due to COVID-19

By Celebrity News Wire on August 25, 2020

The 2020/2021 edition of Australia’s Falls Festival has been shelved due to the pandemic.

Falls Festival, one of Australia’s biggest annual touring fests, was meant to go ahead with multiple dates on either side of New Year’s, featuring an all-Australian lineup.

Those plans, however, proved too optimistic. “Falls Festival will no longer be taking place this year,” reads a statement from Falls Festival producers Jess Ducrou and Paul Piticco. “In May, as the nation seemed to be moving into recovery mode, we were optimistic about forging ahead and supporting our local industry with an all Aussie edition of Falls Festival,” the message continues. “We were especially excited to reunite many live music fans, get industry crew back on the job, and contribute to the economies of the communities where Falls takes place.”

With COVID-19 hotspots lighting up in Melbourne and Sydney, and border restrictions locked in place, organizers on Wednesday conceded “it won’t be possible” to hold the popular fest during its regular timeframe.

It’s not the end of days for Falls. Consider it “a raincheck,” the statement continues.

Dear Falls Fam, #FallsFestival will no longer be taking place this year. In May, as the nation seemed to be moving into recovery mode, we were optimistic about forging ahead and supporting our local industry with an all Aussie edition of Falls Festival. We were especially excited to reunite many live music fans, get industry crew back on the job, and contribute to the economies of the communities where Falls takes place. However, given the current status of things and border restrictions in place, it won’t be possible to hold Falls Festival in our regular New Year’s timeframe. As we work with government stakeholders and key agencies to get Falls Festival back in the calendar, as always your safety is our priority. Consider this a raincheck, and please know we will be back with more information as it comes to hand. In the meantime, we’re sending love to our Victorian Falls community. Hang in there! And to all of our Falls fam, stay well and safe. We hope to be with you all again soon. ❤ Big Love Falls xx : Dave Kan

Falls is one of the hottest tickets on the calendar, and, in a typical year, it’s held during the summer holiday with legs in Lorne (Victoria), Marion Bay (Tasmania), Byron Bay (New South Wales) and Fremantle (Western Australia).

The event originated in 1993 as a one-day concert in Lorne, under the banner Rock Above The Falls. In the years since, the likes of Iggy Pop, Jack Johnson, Billy Bragg, the Black Keys, Blondie and many more have graced its stages.

Falls is now part of the Live Nation Australia suite of festivals.

