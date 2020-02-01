Australia’s Falls Festival Will ‘Raincheck’ Due to COVID-19

The 2020/2021 edition of Australia’s Falls Festival has been shelved due to the pandemic.

Falls Festival, one of Australia’s biggest annual touring fests, was meant to go ahead with multiple dates on either side of New Year’s, featuring an all-Australian lineup.

Those plans, however, proved too optimistic. “Falls Festival will no longer be taking place this year,” reads a statement from Falls Festival producers Jess Ducrou and Paul Piticco. “In May, as the nation seemed to be moving into recovery mode, we were optimistic about forging ahead and supporting our local industry with an all Aussie edition of Falls Festival,” the message continues. “We were especially excited to reunite many live music fans, get industry crew back on the job, and contribute to the economies of the communities where Falls takes place.”

With COVID-19 hotspots lighting up in Melbourne and Sydney, and border restrictions locked in place, organizers on Wednesday conceded “it won’t be possible” to hold the popular fest during its regular timeframe.

It’s not the end of days for Falls. Consider it “a raincheck,” the statement continues.

Falls is one of the hottest tickets on the calendar, and, in a typical year, it’s held during the summer holiday with legs in Lorne (Victoria), Marion Bay (Tasmania), Byron Bay (New South Wales) and Fremantle (Western Australia).

The event originated in 1993 as a one-day concert in Lorne, under the banner Rock Above The Falls. In the years since, the likes of Iggy Pop, Jack Johnson, Billy Bragg, the Black Keys, Blondie and many more have graced its stages.

Falls is now part of the Live Nation Australia suite of festivals.

