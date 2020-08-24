Australia’s Stan to Increase Local Content Production

By Celebrity News Wire on August 24, 2020

Australian streaming platform Stan is to increase its production of original TV content. It is backed in the initiative by parent company Nine Entertainment, which will focus more of its own production capabilities through Stan. “The expanded original production slate will include investments and co-productions with international partners, including Hollywood studios and major international networks,” […]

