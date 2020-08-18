The Australian government has opened the Temporary Interruption Fund that is designed to overcome the problem of production insurance and swiftly get cameras rolling on films and TV shows. The A$50 million fund will be administered by Screen Australia on behalf of the federal government. It was announced in late June, in response to significant […]

