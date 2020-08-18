Australia Launches Insurance-Replacement Fund to Restart Film, TV Production

August 18, 2020

The Australian government has opened the Temporary Interruption Fund that is designed to overcome the problem of production insurance and swiftly get cameras rolling on films and TV shows. The A$50 million fund will be administered by Screen Australia on behalf of the federal government. It was announced in late June, in response to significant […]

