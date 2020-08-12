Australian Audiences Among First to See Previews of ‘Tenet’

Australian audiences may be among the first in the world getting to see Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated blockbuster “Tenet.” Warner-affiliated distributor Village Roadshow has confirmed that paid preview screenings of “Tenet” will go ahead in all but one state during the weekend of Saturday Aug. 22 and Sunday Aug. 23. The film’s official local release […]

