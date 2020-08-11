Australian sitcom, “Metro Sexual” has landed multiple streaming arrangements in North America. It will premiere in the U.S. on Sept. 1 on the free streaming service Crackle, and on Canada’s OUTtvGo and OUTtv’s Apple TV from the same date. It will then play on Prime Channels in Canada. “Metro Sexual” is the first Australian sitcom […]

