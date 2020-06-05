Error message

Ava DuVernay's Oscar-Nominated Selma Streaming for Free in June

By Celebrity News Wire on June 5, 2020


Ava DuVernay announced on Twitter Friday that her debut Oscar-nominated film Selma is now available to stream for free on U.S. digital platforms, including Amazon Prime and YouTube, for the month of June. Selma follows the historic civil rights marches led by Martin Luther King, Jr. (David Oyelowo)

