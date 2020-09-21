Avril Lavigne Announces One Night Only Livestream Benefit Concert

Avril Lavigne is dedicated to conquering Lyme disease.

The star announced on Monday (Sept. 21) a livestream benefit concert presented by Global Lyme Alliance on Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. PT, set to raise awareness and funds for individuals affected by Lyme disease. The cause is personal for Lavigne, who has been personally affected by the often debilitating disease.

The Grammy nominee will perform songs from throughout her career, including hits and songs off her 2019 album, Head Above Water. Her latest album is fitting for the benefit, as the title track and lead single details the personal side of her journey through battling Lyme disease.

Lavigne will be joined by a number of fellow musicians that will be announced in the upcoming weeks. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to The Avril Lavigne Foundation and Global Lyme Alliance.

Tickets for the show are available for purchase at www.avrillavigne.com. Exclusive VIP Packages and unique ticket & merch bundles are also available to fans.

