Avril Lavigne Teases ‘Big Announcement’ for Monday

Avril Lavigne has some kind of news to announce on Monday.

The singer dropped a vague teaser on social media Sunday afternoon (Sept. 20), leaving fans wondering what she could be gearing up to reveal.

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW 10AM PDT,” she shared in an image posted on Instagram and Twitter. The text overlays a blurred image of Lavigne with a guitar.

Based on the top comments on Lavigne’s post, many fans are hoping the announcement will be about new music to follow the release of her 2019 album, Head Above Water.

See her post below to chime in with your guesses.

