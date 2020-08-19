French Argentine actor Bérénice Bejo discussed her early career, breaking into French cinema and starring in a silent film, as part of the 2020 Sarajevo Film Festival masterclass series, hosted by Variety Streaming Room. The conversation and subsequent audience Q&A, moderated by film critic Peter Debruge, covered the actor’s performance in “After Love” and “The […]

The post Bérénice Bejo Reflects on Acting Career During Sarajevo Film Festival Masterclass appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.