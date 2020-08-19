Bérénice Bejo Reflects on Acting Career During Sarajevo Film Festival Masterclass

By Celebrity News Wire on August 19, 2020

French Argentine actor Bérénice Bejo discussed her early career, breaking into French cinema and starring in a silent film, as part of the 2020 Sarajevo Film Festival masterclass series, hosted by Variety Streaming Room. The conversation and subsequent audience Q&A, moderated by film critic Peter Debruge, covered the actor’s performance in “After Love” and “The […]

