Too cute! Nikki Bella shared the first photo of her baby boy, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, after giving birth to her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31.

“Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev 7/31/2020 7 lbs 3 oz 19 3/4 in.” the Total Bellas star, 36, captioned a sweet shot of his face for the first time, while also revealing his name.

Although the brunette babe shared a lot with fans during her pregnancy, she’s been laying low on social media since welcoming her sweet son.

“7/31/2020 … Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” she shared with a blue heart emoji on August 2 to announce the birth. The serene snapshot showed Artem, 38, holding their newborn’s tiny hand.

Nikki’s pregnancy journey was extra special because she went through it all with her twin sister, Brie Bella, who gave birth to a baby boy on August 1 with husband Daniel Bryan. The couple previously welcomed daughter Birdie in 2017.

The sisters actually “hoped” they would give birth “on the same day,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style about the reality stars, but one day apart was “close enough.”

“Nikki and Brie gave birth on almost the same day, and they couldn’t be happier about it,” continued the insider. “There was no sibling rivalry between them when it came to sharing their special day.”

The Incomparable author previously gushed over the experience via Instagram in July. “Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far,” Nikki captioned a black-and-white photo of her and Brie posing naked.

“I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own,” the starlet explained. “I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And, to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness, I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine.”

It’s a new chapter for the California native, and she has Artem by her side for it all. She and the Dancing With the Stars pro got engaged in November 2019 and announced they were expecting in January 2020.

It’s a special time for the Bella twins!

