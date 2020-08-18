Baby on Board! Candice Accola Is Pregnant With 2nd Child

Baby on the way! Candice Accola is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Joe King.

“Something I have not shared yet on this podcast is that I’m actually pregnant,” Accola, 33, told listeners on the Monday, August 17, episode of her and Kayla Ewell’s “Directionally Challenged” podcast. “I’ve got a bun in the oven.”

The Vampire Diaries alum explained that she’s a “little over five months” pregnant, which means she’s been pregnant for the majority of the coronavirus pandemic quarantine.

“It’s been a journey, to say the least,” the Texas native said while talking the pair’s guest, doula Haize Hawke.

Accola, who welcomed 4-year-old daughter Florence May with The Fray musician, 40, in January 2016, noted that she’s now ready to share the happy news.

“I feel comfortable and confident enough to discuss it now. I am someone who likes to keep pregnancy to myself and obviously with my partner, my husband, and our immediate friends and family until I feel comfortable and confident that I’m in a place in my pregnancy and the baby’s OK and I’m OK, the best it can be,” she explained. “But I’m finally at that place right now, which feels really good.”

When the podcast episode dropped, the actress teased her pregnancy on Instagram writing, “There might also be some exciting news shared in this special episode .”

The couple’s bundle of joy announcement came four years after their daughter’s arrival. The baby will be their second together and King’s fourth child.

The Colorado native shares two daughters, Ava and Elise, with his ex-wife, Julie.

Ahead of the pregnancy excitement, King toasted his wife on her birthday in May and gushed about many of her great qualities.

“Happy birthday @candiceking. I love you travel buddy partner friend,” he captioned a series of photos of his love. “Locked in, locked out, whatever it is and where ever we are, I always think to myself how incredibly lucky I am to love you.”

The Originals alum and King tied the knot in New Orleans in October 2014 after getting engaged in May 2013 in Florence, Italy. They dated for three years before walking down the aisle.

