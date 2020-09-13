For “The Masked Singer,” this is the way. The smash hidden celebrity music competition has just revealed another first: “Baby Alien,” a puppet character sitting in a rocket — which is all, of course, a costume for one of this season’s contestants. Not only will the celebrity behind “Baby Alien” have to sing as usual, […]

