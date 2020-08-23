Serious skills! While on a tropical trip Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Amanda Stanton teased her new man Oren Agman’s picture-taking abilities.

“Teaching @orenagman how to be an Instagram boyfriend…did he pass?” she captioned a photo of herself with palm trees in the background on Saturday, August 22.

Over on her Instagram Story, Stanton, 30, and the attorney enjoyed dinner with a view. “Ooh he’s romantic,” she wrote over a video of Agman. While in the next slide — an off-center picture of the Bachelor alum — she added, “but he still has a little way to go with the photography skills…”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month that Stanton, who was previously married to Nick Buonfiglio from 2012 to 2015, met Agman through mutual friends. The pair have been seeing each other since March and went public with their relationship on August 1 when Stanton shared a photo of the twosome embracing on a boat. “Summer nights,” she captioned the sweet snap.

The California native shares two children — daughters Kinsley, 8, and Charlie, 6 — with Buonfiglio, and admitted the two don’t coparent well.

“I’m going to be honest because maybe it will help other single parents feel better if they’re in the same boat,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote on a June 29 Instagram Story Q&A. “I’ll never get into detail, but no, we don’t. I wish we did, but unfortunately, I don’t think we ever will.”

Stanton continued: “I’ve lied for the longest time when people ask me this question and say we do because I truly wish we did and have always wanted to portray the image that we coparent well, but I think it’s OK to be honest and to admit that we just don’t.”

Following her split from Buonfiglio, Stanton competed for Ben Higgins’ heart on season 20 of The Bachelor. The former reality star got engaged to Josh Murray on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, then returned to season 4 of the show following their split. She went on to date Bobby Jacobs, confirming their breakup in April 2019.

