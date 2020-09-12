Bachelor alum Colton Underwood is shocked by ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph‘s claims of stalking and harassment in her restraining order filing against him.

The 28-year-old hasn’t seen his former flame “in a month,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He’s been in Colorado and this was all a surprise. He was completely blindsided.”

Life & Style confirmed the former Bachelor contestant, 25, filed a restraining order against Underwood for “domestic violence prevention” on Friday, September 11. In documents obtained by TMZ, the reality star claimed Underwood was harassing her with unsettling text messages and showing up uninvited to her apartment and her parents’ home where the couple quarantined during his bout with coronavirus. Randolph also alleged the former football star placed a tracking device on her car to monitor her location.

According to the docs, Underwood previously claimed he was also being contacted by the same unidentified “stalker” as Cassie was. He allegedly later admitted to sending her anonymous text messages accusing Randolph of hanging out with her ex-boyfriend. A source confirmed to Us Weekly Randolph did reconnect with Caelan Tiongson, whom she dated before her stint on The Bachelor.

The bombshell accusations came as a shock to fans, as the pair seemed to be on amicable terms when they split in late May.

“Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other’s lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” Randolph wrote in a statement at the time. “I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”

But things took a turn between the Bachelor Nation stars in the months following their breakup. The exes unfollowed one another on Instagram in August, three months after their split.

Underwood plans to release a new chapter of his memoir, The First Time, in January 2021 — and the unreleased additions will give new insight into their split. He revealed Randolph “saw” the new text and “was OK with it and we made the changes. I say we,” he noted to Reality Steve. “I know it’s my book but like, there was more than just the breakup that was going to go into the book, the extra chapter.”

“The chapter is part our breakup and part me having COVID-19,” he explained. “We go into the details we’re comfortable sharing in that chapter and we both went over it together … Honestly, I think her being a part of it made it even better.”

The post Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Hasn’t Seen Ex Cassie Randolph ‘in a Month’ Amid Restraining Order Filing appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.