Bachelor’s Lesley Anne Murphy Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child

Bachelor alum Lesley Anne Murphy is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Alex Kavanagh.

The former reality TV star, 33, shared a black-and-white video on Instagram on Sunday, September 27, showing her and the DroneGear founder dancing together in the kitchen.

As The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby” played, the Arkansas native, who was perched on the countertop, jumped down to dance with Kavanagh before he cradled her growing bump and bent down to kiss it.

“Started from the kitchen now we’re here,” she captioned the sweet clip. “Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat @drone.pilot and I couldn’t be more excited to grow our little family!!! #family #love #travel #adventure #coronababy #thelastdance #kitchendance #encore.”

The couple announced their engagement in February after dating for more than a year.

“2/4/20, a day I’ll never forget,” the travel blogger captioned photos of the pair walking on the beach. “We’re boarding a plane as we speak to meet my parents in New Zealand! Looking forward to processing the last 24 hours of this incredible life at 35,000 ft #ToKavAndToHold.”

The drone pilot shared his own post on Instagram, writing, “Been waiting a very long time for this special moment @lesleyannemurphy After spending over 18 months together side by side traveling 25 plus countries, meeting her beautiful friends and family many times at various special family occasions, Lesley making the trip down under a few times to meet the family and spend quality time getting to know everyone. Life is pretty crazy when all the stars align and the right person comes into your life at the right time just when you need it. Never give up on love.”

He added that he’d fallen for her from the moment they met in 2018 and had known “for a very long time” that Murphy is The One.

“I knew I wanted to get to know Lesley more after our first interaction, this stunning ray of light with the kindest heart was single?! Not sure how this was humanly possible, but it was! LUCKY ME!” he continued. “I’ve been planning this proposal for months, from asking Lesley parents for permission, to finding the perfect ring and planning a pretty over the top proposal with 5 drones, 3 cinematographers, 3 photographers all capturing the moment. Words can’t really begin to describe well enough the deep love and friendship Lesley and I have. I truly wish everyone could find true love and connection and respect for each other that we have. Lesley, I love you with all my heart and can’t wait to share the rest of our lives together.”

Murphy appeared on Sean Lowe‘s season of The Bachelor in 2013, with the pair setting the Guinness World Record for the longest on-screen kiss. She later dated her Bachelor Winter Games costar Dean Unglert, splitting in 2018.

