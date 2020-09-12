Parenthood up ahead! Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss revealed he plans on becoming a father within the next five years, over a month after his engagement to season 16 lead Clare Crawley.

During an Instagram Story Q&A session on Saturday, September 12, one fan asked the reality star where he sees himself in the next five years. “In the next five years, I will be a leading sports and entertainment host, a producer and successful entrepreneur, telling the most amazing stories ever and I’ll be a father,” the former NFL star said.

Life & Style broke the news on August 3 that Dale, 31, and Clare, 39, were engaged. Days prior, Life & Style broke the news the hairstylist “threatened to quit” filming the dating reality series after only 12 days because she had “already fallen in love” with the former athlete.

“She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show,” an insider revealed on July 30, noting Clare “refused to come out of her room” to film. The situation “blindsided” producers, who were left “scrambling to figure out what to do.”

On July 31, Life & Style broke the news ABC was considering Tayshia Adams “to replace” Clare as the season 16 lead with the intention of “matching [Tayshia] up with the bachelors who are left” after Clare’s initial cuts. By the looks of the first trailer for the season, which debuted on September 1, Clare’s bombshell exit — and explosive attraction to Dale — will be a big part of the storyline this year.

As for Clare and Dale, the pair “won’t say exactly when cupid struck,” but fans have been speculating the dynamic duo connected prior to filming. “People are wondering if it was love at first sight when she and Dale met up in Palm Springs two weeks ago,” a separate source told Life & Style about their time at La Quinta resort.

Though their whirlwind romance might seem rushed to some fans, the wide receiver was “looking for a serious relationship” when he joined the cast, another insider revealed to Life & Style. “He’s definitely a lovable guy. He’s open for anything and everything.”

