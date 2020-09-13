Back-to-Back Babies! Claire Holt Welcomes 2nd Child With Andrew Joblon

Claire Holt’s cutie has arrived! The actress gave birth to her and husband Andrew Joblon’s second child on Saturday, September 12.

“She’s here,” she captioned a sweet pic on Instagram on Sunday, September 13, showing her kissing her newborn on the nose. “Our sweet girl, Elle. After 27.5 hours of labor, she flew into the world and expanded our hearts. We are so grateful for our healthy baby and cannot wait for her to meet her big brother.”

Joblon shared a photo with his wife and baby girl on his account, writing, “Baby Elle has finally made her appearance after 27.5 hours of labor. @claireholt again proved to me she is my hero and a true warrior – I love you with all my heart. Thank you so much for birthing this sweet little girl in a challenging year. All the women out there, no debate from me, you guys are the superior gender and it’s not even close!! 9.12.2020 – my heart is full.”

The Vampire Diaries alum, 31, announced in April that she and the real state executive, 37, were expecting baby No. 2. “Grateful for this little ray sunshine in an uncertain time,” Holt captioned her Instagram reveal at the time, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

The social media upload came four months after the Aussie hinted that she had a little one on the way. “I’m not pregnant,” Holt wrote alongside a photo of her husband cradling her baby bump.

The Originals alum and Joblon started their family in March 2019 when James arrived. “Everything they say is true,” Holt captioned her baby boy’s Instagram debut. “There is no love like it.”

James was born one year after the H20: Just Add Water alum revealed she had suffered a pregnancy loss. “I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner,” she wrote via Instagram. “Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him.”

The following year, Holt told Us Weekly exclusively that she “wouldn’t change” her and Joblon’s miscarriage experience.

“Obviously what we went through was tragic, but it brought us so much closer together,” the Pretty Little Liars alum shared in February 2019. “And I think it’s difficult to say this because I would have loved to have had the baby and have the pregnancy work out … but I wouldn’t change it because I learned so much, and it really strengthened our relationship.”

The couple felt “so blessed” to welcome their son, but Holt was “nervous.” She told Us, “It’s unknown and I have no experience with it, so of course I want to do the best job I can as a mother. I want to be able to give my son the greatest opportunities in life.”

She and Joblon wed in August 2018 in California, one year after Holt’s split from her ex-husband, television producer Matthew Kaplan.

