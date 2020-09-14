Backstreet Boy AJ McLean Performs High-Energy Jive on ‘DWTS’: Watch

AJ McLean knows a little about dancing.

As a founding member of the Backstreet Boys, McLean and his bandmates shimmied their way to top of the charts and more than 100 million record sales.

On Monday night (Sept. 14), he flashed some of those enviable boyband skills with a Jive routine on the opening night of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars 2020.

Wearing a baby blue suit, AJ gave a high-energy performance with his dance partner Cheryl Burke to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”.

Check it out below.

