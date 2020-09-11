So much for an amicable split. Cassie Randolph filed a restraining order against ex Colton Underwood on Friday, September 11, in Los Angeles, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The allegations against him are not clear, and the judge has not signed off on the filing just yet.

The couple — who met on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, which premiered in 2019 — recently split in May after nearly two years together. The athlete, 28, took to Instagram to announce the shocking and sad news. “It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that’s OK,” he wrote. “We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

THE FINAL ROSE! ‘BACHELOR’ COUPLES WHO HAVE MADE IT PAST 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARIES

However, the former flames’ relationship got heated after the speech therapist assistant appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! in July, where she briefly spoke about how she has been coping since the split. “Going through any breakup is hard, but then going through one publicly comes with a whole new set of challenges that … I’ve never gone through any of this before,” she shared. “We’re both learning how to navigate it.”

Clearly, Underwood did not appreciate Randolph airing out their relationship issues on-air, so he seemingly dissed his ex on social media. “When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends. I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week,” he wrote.

‘BACHELOR’S COLTON UNDERWOOD & CASSIE RANDOLPH DRESS TO THE NINES FOR DATE NIGHT

However, the Indiana native cleared the air on Reality Steve‘s podcast in August and made it known that he had no ill-will toward Randolph. “I have nothing but good things and love and well-wishes and friendship with Cassie right now,” he said. “I love the girl and miss the girl dearly.”

Underwood also explained his questionable Instagram post from July and said it wasn’t meant to be directed at Randolph, but rather the franchise, since they “took advantage” of his ex and asked her invasive questions which she wasn’t prepared to answer. “Cass stayed extremely professional and extremely quiet about our breakup, which I was so happy and thankful for,” he said.

In late August, the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram, despite seeming like they were on good terms. However, the handsome hunk still follows Randolph’s sister’s boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin.

The post Bad Blood: Cassie Randolph Files Restraining Order Against Ex Colton Underwood appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.