Banijay Appoints Endemol Shine’s Lars Blomgren to Head Scripted For Europe, Middle East and Asia

By Celebrity News Wire on September 10, 2020

Banijay has appointed Lars Blomgren as head of scripted for Europe, the Middle East and Asia (EMEA), where he will focus on non-English-language content. Blomgren will report into Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti. At Endemol Shine Group (ESG), before it was taken over by Banijay, Blomgren spearheaded the business’ non-English scripted production. Under his watch, in […]

