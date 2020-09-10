Banijay has appointed Lars Blomgren as head of scripted for Europe, the Middle East and Asia (EMEA), where he will focus on non-English-language content. Blomgren will report into Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti. At Endemol Shine Group (ESG), before it was taken over by Banijay, Blomgren spearheaded the business’ non-English scripted production. Under his watch, in […]

