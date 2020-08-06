- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Batwoman Boss Details Decision to Create New Lead Character Instead of Recasting Ruby Rose
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Batwoman Boss Details Decision to Create New Lead Character Instead of Recasting Ruby Rose
Update 6/8/20: Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries has weighed in on the series' decision to create a new lead character for Season 2 after Ruby Rose's surprising exit. As part of the virtual ATX TV…from the Couch festival, Dries credited executive producer Greg Berlanti with the decision to give a
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries