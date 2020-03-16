Error message

Batwoman Crew Member Paralyzed in On-Set Accident

By Celebrity News Wire on March 16, 2020

Ruby Rose, Batwoman | Photo Credits: Kimberley French/The CW

A 30 year-old production assistant named Amanda Smith was seriously injured on March 11 during an on-set accident on the set of Batwoman. Smith, who is also well known in Vancouver comedy circles, was reportedly standing underneath the Georgia Viaduct when the bucket of a boom lift was lowered on

...

