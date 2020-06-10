Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Batwoman Showrunner Addresses Rumors that Kate Kane Will Be Killed Off in Season 2

By Celebrity News Wire on June 10, 2020

Ruby Rose, Batwoman | Photo Credits: Kimberley French/The CW

If you've been wondering how Batwoman will write out its title heroine Kate Kane, we now know that the show won't go the route of killing the character off. Showrunner Caroline Dries responded to fans' outcry on Wednesday morning, reassuring them that she wouldn't dishonor her LGBTQ+ lead that way.

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story