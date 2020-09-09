Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ to Restart With Tom Hanks Back in Australia

Director, Baz Luhrmann has confirmed that production will restart imminently on his untitled Elvis Presley movie. Tom Hanks, the film’s co-star has already returned to Australia, where he previously contracted COVID-19. Production in Queensland will start from Sept. 23, Luhrmann said in a statement. The film was in advanced stages of pre-production in March, when […]

