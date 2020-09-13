BBC’s ‘One of Us’ to Get Indian Adaptation for Disney’s Hotstar

BBC Studios India is adapting BAFTA and Royal Television Society-nominated series “One of Us” in the Telugu language for Disney’s Indian streaming platform Hotstar. “One of Us” focuses on the mysterious murders of childhood sweethearts, who are found dead in their home soon after their honeymoon. The two families are then forced to contend with […]

