Outgoing BBC director general Tony Hall is expected to speak up about the role of public service broadcasters in the battle against fake news when he delivers the opening address of the Edinburgh TV festival on Monday. “The forces of disinformation and social media tend to feed on fracture and drive polarization,” Hall is expected […]

