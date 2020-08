BBC Radio host DJ Sideman announced that he’s quitting the team following a reporter’s use of the n-word in a news segment. The BBC Radio 1xtra host, whose real name is David Whitely, announced his departure from BBC in an Instagram post. “I just don’t feel comfortable being aligned with the organization,” Whitely, who is […]

The post BBC Radio Host Quits Job In Response To N-Word Used In News Report appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.