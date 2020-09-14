The U.K.’s BBC Four has commissioned a feature-length documentary that will investigate what became of the Libyan dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s immense wealth in the aftermath of the Arab Spring, which ended his reign. Produced by Brook Lapping, “The Search for Gaddafi’s Billions” will air as part of the BBC’s long-running documentary banner Storyville, and […]

The post BBC Storyville Orders Muammar Gaddafi Documentary From Brook Lapping appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.