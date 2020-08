BBC Three has taken UK rights to Luca Guadagnino’s debut TV project, the eight-part series We Are Who We Are, from Freemantle. Starring Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Alice Braga, the show tells the story of two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy. The series explores friendship, first-love, identity, […]

The post BBC Three Picks Up Luca Guadagnino Series ‘We Are Who We Are’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.