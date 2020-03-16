- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Beatrice, Modern Family's Beloved French Bulldog, Has Died
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Beatrice, Modern Family's Beloved French Bulldog, Has Died
Beatrice, the beloved French bulldog who portrayed Stella Pritchett on Modern Family for several seasons, has reportedly died of unknown causes. The Blast reported on Sunday that the dog passed away about a week ago, after the ABC comedy's wrapped production on the series finale.
Stella was first
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries