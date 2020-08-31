Surprise! Actress Niecy Nash revealed she’s newly married to wife Jessica Betts by sharing photos of them walking down the aisle on Monday, August 31. The celebrity couple broke the news on their respective Instagram pages.

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” Niecy, 50, captioned a picture of them from the ceremony, adding a wedding ring emoji and the hashtag “#lovewins.”

Her bride, a rock and soul musician, shared an identical photo of the couple greeting their guests as they celebrated after tying the knot. “I got a whole wife,” she wrote in her post.

The pair previously kept their relationship under wraps. “Plot twist,” the Reno 911 alum captioned a photo of them on her Instagram Story. She also shared one of her wife’s songs, a track called “Catch Me.” Adding a heart, she bragged, “Mine.”

It’s not clear when exactly the two met, but they have hinted at their relationship before. In June 2018, Niecy shared a video of her and Jessica from the set of her TNT show, Claws. “When you get to hang out on set with your homegirl,” she said in the clip, which she captioned, “Love me some @jessicabettsmusic.”

Jessica made a cameo on the show as a bartender named Nadege. When the episode aired in August 2018, the singer shared another behind-the-scenes clip as Niecy sang “Catch Me” while wearing a wedding dress on set. “I want to give a special shout to @niecynash1,” she wrote on Instagram. “This woman of God, I’m honored and blessed in her presence. She’s anointed and appointed. She [is] singin’ my tune, ‘Catch Me.’”

The Chicago musician also called her wife an “inspiration” back in 2016 when she shared a message the actress made for her as she announced a special project on social media. “Jessica Betts is an artist that feeds your soul. Get into it,” Niecy said in the clip. “I love you, Jessica!”

BET reports Jessica broke onto the music scene in 2000 when she landed a record deal with Restless Records. In 2005, she won the reality TV competition The Road to Stardom, hosted by Missy Elliott. It’s not clear if she wrote her 2018 song “Catch Me” about her bride, but it’s certainly come to be an important part of their relationship. Just before she shared her wedding photo, the musician posted a clip of the song once again. “Caught,” she captioned it.

