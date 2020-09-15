She’s 30, flirty and thriving! Becca Kufrin is ready for the next chapter of her life after her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen and her move to Los Angeles.

The former Bachelorette star revealed what it’s like to be in her 30s — she celebrated her birthday in April — during the Tuesday, September 15, episode of her and Rachel Lindsay’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“I am single. Now that I can say that, it’s easier to talk about where I’m at,” the Minnesota native explained.

Kufrin revealed that after announcing her breakup from Yrigoyen, 31, earlier this month, she isn’t worried about finding The One right now.

“I’m 30. I’m ready to maybe be OK with not having to throw all my eggs in one basket per se,” she explained. “Just kind of enjoy the experience that life and dating have to offer.”

The podcast cohosts then discussed the difference between being in their 20s and 30s, with Kufrin noting that her current stage of life is brighter than she thought it would be — especially after so much recent change.

“I feel like, it’s this weird, like, magical spot that I’m in right now,” she told Lindsay, 35. “Maybe it’s the fact that I also moved to L.A. and it’s this new chapter. But it just feels like magic.”

Kufrin has been open about her feelings after calling off her two-year engagement.

After an Instagram fan asked the former reality star on September 9 how she was really doing post-split, Kufrin said, “I’m doing surprisingly well.”

She addressed the question during an Instagram Story Q&A, adding, “Life always has its ups and downs.”

The B the Label creator announced her breakup on a September episode of her podcast after months of speculation. The couple had been together for two years after meeting on the ABC show in 2018.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” Kufrin tearfully said on the episode. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night.”

Two days after confirming the relationship was over, Kufrin revealed that she had relocated from San Diego, where she previously lived with Yrigoyen, to L.A. with the couple’s dog, Minno.

“I’m here to embrace this new adventure and put down some roots in the City of Angels during this next chapter in my life,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Kufrin and Yrigoyen got engaged during the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired in August 2018. Their relationship hit a bump in June after the University of Nevada, Reno alum posted a message in support of police amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

A source told Us Weekly in September that Kufrin didn’t comment on breakup rumors earlier, because she was trying to navigate the situation herself.

“Becca is really broken up about it,” the insider exclusively told Us. “She thought Garrett was her person, her forever.”

The post Becca Kufrin Says She’s in a ‘Magical Spot’ After L.A. Move, Garrett Split appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.