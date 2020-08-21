Becca Kufrin Seemingly Moves as Garrett Yrigoyen Split Rumors Escalate

Starting fresh? Becca Kufrin seemingly moved into a new home after her rumored split from Garrett Yrigoyen.

The former Bachelorette, 30, posted a video on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 20, of a different living room than the one she shares with her fiancé, 31, in Carlsbad, California. In the clip, she zoomed in on her dog, Minno, as the corgi sprawled out on a gray couch.

Earlier in the day, Kufrin shared a photo of an empty box with packing peanuts that had spilled all over the floor. “One of my worst nightmares,” she captioned the snap.

The couple, who met and got engaged on season 14 of the ABC reality dating series in 2018, sparked breakup speculation in June after Yrigoyen showed support for police amid the Black Lives Matter movement. At the time, Kufrin said on “Bachelor Happy Hour,” the podcast she cohosts with fellow Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay, that while she believes the medical sales rep “is a good person,” she did not “align with” or “agree with” his Blue Lives Matter post on Instagram.

“I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way,” she added. “I do think it was tone-deaf and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment. … I’m trying to get him to see the bigger picture.”

One week later, the former publicist apologized to Lindsay, 35, for defending Yrigoyen and admitted that their relationship was up in the air.

“All I can say right now is I don’t know,” she said at the time. “I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time, and that’s where the work will remain. And that’s really the best I can give you at this point.”

Kufrin and the Nevada native have not been in the same state since late June, and she has been spotted without her engagement ring numerous times in recent weeks. She also did not attend Yrigoyen’s friend’s wedding in July.

The pair have not confirmed rumors that they’ve separated, although the Minnesota native called one report “interesting” in August without denying it.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kufrin for comment.

