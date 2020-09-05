Bekah Martinez looked back at her time on The Bachelor in a nostalgic Instagram post, calling it “a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The mom of two, 25, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr‘s season of the ABC dating show in 2018, shared 10 photos from her time on The Bachelor on Friday, September 5 and wrote, “In a couple weeks it will be 3 years since I packed my bags (frantically 20 min before getting picked up) and got in a limo to leave for The Bachelor filming.”

“I’ve been feeling weirdly nostalgic for that whole experience. Maybe because it was unknowingly one of the last huge adventures before becoming Mama,” she continued. “Maybe because it was one of the best and worst times of my life: making new friendships, traveling around the world, having a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience— but also growing painfully, unsure of how to deal with spotlights and celebrity-status attention that doesn’t come with a how-to manual.”

Martinez, who was eliminated by the race car driver in week 7, added that her time on the show “was fun, exhausting, exhilarating, f–ked-up and fabulous all at once. I wouldn’t trade it for the world and I would go back and do it all again in a heartbeat (maybe with a little less public s–t-talking). Thanks to everyone who made it an unforgettable journey. And thank YOU, instagram fam, for joining me on this ride of life ever since.”

The college student, who was 22 at the time she appeared on the show, made headlines when she slammed Luyendyk, 38, after the season finale aired in March 2018 and showed him breaking off his engagement to Becca Kufrin so that he could be with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

“That moment when you realize you dodged a bullet,” Martinez tweeted as the “After the Final Rose” special aired. In a follow-up tweet, she described Luyendyk as “the biggest f–king tool I’ve ever seen,” adding that “Becca is a queen. a goddess. thank the LORD he’s out of her life.” The outspoken star also shared a Twitter DM conversation she had with Luyendyk after the show.

“People are really going to call me ‘immature’ for calling Arie out yet he’s the man who dm’d MULTIPLE exes and blindsided/broke up with his fiancé in front of a full camera crew…?????” she wrote in her defense, adding in a subsequent tweet that “Lauren does not deserve ANY hate for this situation, or if she takes him back. she’s an innocent victim to his manipulation in all of this as well.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Luyendyk and Burnham, 28, wed in Hawaii in January 2019. The pair welcomed daughter Alessi four months later.

Martinez, meanwhile, moved on with boyfriend Grayston Leonard. They welcomed daughter Ruth in February 2019 and son Franklin in June this year.

