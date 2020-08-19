Get a little distance from the situation. Bella Hadid has been “keeping herself busy” since her split from ex-boyfriend The Weeknd — and it’s done wonders for mending her heart. “Time is the greatest healer,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Three or four months ago, seeing The Weekend with another woman may have been painful for Bella, but these days she’s more OK with it,” the source explains. “She’s hanging out with friends and helping [sister] Gigi [Hadid] prepare for the birth next month. Gigi looks like she’s about to pop!”

Bella, 23, and The Weeknd, 30, started dating after being spotted getting cozy at Coachella in April 2015. The pair first split in November 2016, after which the “Blinding Lights” singer went on to date Selena Gomez. Bella and The Weeknd got back together after his split with Selena, 28, in October 2017. The longtime loves seemingly split for good in August 2019.

The Vogue cover model and her former flame (real name: Abel Tesfaye) seemingly reconciled for a short time after her 23rd birthday celebrations in New York City in October 2019. However, they’ve stayed apart since then.

It seems the pair has “have moved on with their lives” since their breakup, however, they “remain on friendly terms,” a second insider revealed. The Grammy Award winner has “wined and dined a couple of lucky ladies” since his split from Bella, but he’s dedicated to “keeping his options open.”

“If a few dates turn into something more, then great! That doesn’t mean he’s completely stopped thinking about Bella,” the insider added. “When it comes to being in a full-blown relationship, The Weeknd is one of the pickiest men in Hollywood! He’d rather be alone than with the wrong woman. Unlike many celebrities, he really enjoys his own company.”

Ultimately, it seems Bella has enough going on in her life to keep the heartache at bay. Her older sister Gigi, 25, is due to give birth to her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik — and the supermodel is so thrilled, she’s “counting down the days until she becomes an aunt,” a separate source told Life & Style. “Bella can’t wait to see what the baby looks like. She and Gigi recently went through all their old baby photos, and some of Zayn’s, too, trying to figure it out!”

Life & Style confirmed the longtime couple was expecting in late April — and baby No. 1 is expected to arrive in September!

The post Bella Hadid Is ‘Keeping Herself Busy’ After The Weeknd Split: ‘Time Is the Greatest Healer’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.