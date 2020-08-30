A true beauty! Bella Hadid looked effortlessly stunning while presenting Lady Gaga with the Tricon Award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 30. The longtime supermodel, 23, wore a sexy sheer top paired with fitted black trousers.

Bella accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings, ’90s hairstyle and bold eyeliner. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a long time since we’ve seen the Washington D.C. native bring her fashion A-game to a celebrity event — and let’s just say, we missed her!

Of course, when she’s not focused on awards shows, Bella is gearing up to be an aunt. Her sister Gigi Hadid is expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Zayn Malik sometime in the fall.

“Bella is counting down the days until she becomes an aunt,” a source previously told Life & Style, adding the famous sisters “can’t wait to see” what the baby looks like. Shortly after the exciting pregnancy news broke, it was revealed Gigi, 25, and Zayn, 27, are having a girl.

“Bella and Gigi recently went through all their old baby photos, and some of Zayn’s too, trying to figure it out!” the insider added. “Bella knows she’ll be absolutely stunning.”

