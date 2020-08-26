Bella Thorne hit the OnlyFans jackpot only after 24 hours of joining the platform. She set the record by becoming the first member to earn $1 million in just one day, Billboard can confirm.

And as of Tuesday (Aug. 25), she’s earned a total of $2 million in less than one week.

Thorne joins Cardi B, Swae Lee and more artists who can be found on the paid subscription social media platform, which has grown popular for its exclusive X-rated content that’s unsuitable for Instagram or Twitter. But the 22-year-old star has her eyes set on a bigger prize: a movie.

Thorne told the Los Angeles Times yesterday that she plans to spend her earnings from her account, which she’s charging $20 a month as a subscription fee, for her production company and charity. But she’s using OnlyFans as research for her next indie feature film with Sean Baker, who directed The Florida Project and Tangerine.

“It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” Thorne explained during the interview. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? … How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

Thorne wants to star in the film, which the LA Times noted was “very early in its development” and would be written and directed by Baker. But while she conducts her research, the “Bi— I’m Bella Thorne” singer has posted numerous bikini pics and offered classes on writing in Final Draft, baking and songwriting. Ultimately, she wants to create a space where she “can really just be more personal with my fans” and send them “good night and good morning personal messages” as voice memos.

The former Disney Channel star is no stranger to adult content or even films involving the matter. Last October, she received the Vision Award at the 2019 Pornhub Awards for her directorial debut project Him & Her, which follows a couple’s sexual encounter after a young man finds a surprising text from his girlfriend’s phone. Him & Her was featured as the third installment of the adult entertainment company’s Visionaries Director’s Series.

