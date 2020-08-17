As soon as you step foot on a Below Deck Mediterranean charter yacht, you’re guaranteed one thing: a whole lot of drama. Throughout its five seasons, crew members like Captain Sandy Yawn, Hannah Ferrier, Malia White and more have been know to butt heads with each other — all with the purpose of delivering a top-quality yachting experience.

As chief stewardess since the show’s inception (it’s a spinoff of Bravo’s original Below Deck), Hannah has butted heads with just about everyone on board. Take her long-standing feud with second stewardess Christine “Bugsy” Drake, for example.

Hannah and Bugsy first feuded during season 2 of Below Deck Med aboard superyacht Sirocco. In addition to Bugsy calling Hannah a “lousy” chief stew, the South Africa native found text messages between Hannah and a charter guest, Jason Ziegler. When she shared them with the rest of the crew, it became Hannah against everyone — but especially Hannah against Bugsy.

The Australia native would go on to fight with many members of her interior crew, including Kasey Cohen, June Foster and most recently, Lara Flumiani.

But even after Lara’s departure, the season 5 drama continued.

Lead deckhand of season 5’s The Wellington superyacht, Pete Hunziker, was fired in June 2020 after posting a racist meme via Instagram. Because the incident happened after filming wrapped, Pete was not fired from his yachting job. Instead, his punishment came from the top. “Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes,” the network wrote in a statement at the time.

While the season continued with little to no Pete, other storylines were pushed to the forefront — including Hannah keeping Valium on board.

Scroll through the gallery for some of Below Deck Med’s most dramatic moments ever.

The post Below Deck Mediterranean’s Biggest Drama Through the Years appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.