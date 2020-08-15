Amicable as ever! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been coparenting pros since announcing their split in June 2015.

The exes, who share Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, haven’t shied away from addressing their family life and close friendship. “Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2018. “They still coparent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decision she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.”

The pair met in the summer of 2001 and got married in June 2005. They announced their split in June 2015 via a joint statement, reading, “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to coparenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

Their divorce was finalized in October 2018.

Affleck made headlines in February 2020 when he admitted that his failed marriage to Garner was “the biggest regret of my life.” He even grew emotional recalling that he “didn’t want to get divorced” or “be a split family with my children.”

Amid his frank confessions about the breakup, a source revealed to Us that their coparenting relationship is “always a work in progress,” despite how friendly they seem. “Things come up between them, but they are committed to doing the best they can for the kids,” the insider said. “They stay on top of things and have a lot of meetings and check-ins. They want to be the best parents they can for the kids. If they have differences, they keep it to themselves and don’t let it have an impact. They always put on happy faces for the kids and put their well-being first.”

An insider told Us in May 2020 that Garner and Affleck “have worked hard to get in a good place with each other.”

Scroll down to revisit their most heartfelt quotes since ending their 10-year marriage.

