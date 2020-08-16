Ben Affleck Smiles in Cute Selfie With Girlfriend Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck looked happy as he posed with girlfriend Ana de Armas for a selfie on Sunday, August 16, a day after celebrating his 48th birthday together.

In the black-and-white photo, the Oscar winner grinned as he stood behind the Knives Out actress, 32. She captioned the snap with two pink hearts.

The pic came after the couple were spotted taking a spin on a new BMW motorcycle that de Armas reportedly gifted Affleck for his birthday. In photos posted by Entertainment Tonight, the pair wore matching green helmets — with the stickers still on their visors — as the Cuban actress raised both of her hands in peace signs.

It was a sweet gift for the Batman star who has been spoiling his new love since they met on the set of their upcoming film Deep Water at the end of last year.

After wrapping the film, in which they play a married couple, the stars vacationed together in Cuba and Costa Rica in March and were spotted making out at the airport. The following month, Affleck took de Armas on a romantic getaway to Joshua Tree National Park as she celebrated her birthday.

“Ben went over the top to make her happy and make her birthday with him be extremely special,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Ana feels like the luckiest girl to be with him.”

The pair went Instagram official after the birthday trip and showed off their sizzling chemistry in a music video for Residente‘s “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe” the following month.

They have been quarantining together in L.A. amid the coronavirus quarantine and have been spotted walking with their dogs, with another insider telling Us in May that de Armas “thinks Ben is such a sweet and nice guy” and she “admires” how the father of three “juggles so much between work, his kids and coparenting” with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Affleck and the Alias alum, who split in 2015, share daughters Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.

The War Dogs actress spent time with her boyfriend’s children over the Memorial Day weekend, with a source telling Us that Affleck is “very serious” with de Armas and wants his kids to get to know her better.

