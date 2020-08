Ben Cross, best known for his portrayal of British Olympic athlete Harold Abrahams in “Chariots of Fire” and Sarek in the 2009 “Star Trek” reboot, died on Aug. 18. He was 72. Cross wrapped his last role as Cardinal Mathews in Lionsgate’s “The Devil’s Light” ten days ago. The veteran screen and stage star died […]

The post Ben Cross, ‘Chariots of Fire’ and ‘Star Trek’ Actor, Dies at 72 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.