Ben Zorn Shares Sex of His and Pregnant Stacy Santilena’s 1st Child

It’s a … ! Ben Zorn and his pregnant fiancée, Stacy Santilena, used colored smoke and balloons to share the sex of their first child.

“Baby BOY on the way and I couldn’t be happier!” the Bachelorette alum, 31, captioned his Sunday, August 30, Instagram slideshow. “All my close friends have girls so it’s going to be a lot of learning on my end, but I couldn’t be more excited to have my boy. I would’ve been happy either way, but I’m so pumped to be raising a young man. I can’t wait to share all life’s amazing things with this little guy!”

The dental hygienist added with a post of her own: “The results are in! We are so freakin excited to bring the cutest little boy in to the world come February 2021! Don’t let the ‘palm to the face’ fool you haha! I was team girl! But knew it was totally going to be a boy from the start! Can’t wait to start shopping and prepping baby Zorn’s wardrobe and toys for his entrance into the world!”

The social media upload came one month after the former reality star revealed that he and Santilena are starting a family.

“Several doctors told Stacy based off certain health factors it was going to be extremely difficult for her to get pregnant, and the chances would continue to drop the more time went by,” the Virginia native captioned his July Instagram announcement with his two dogs. “Long story short… out of some miracle (or powerful swimmers) we started trying and got pregnant on the first try! WE ARE EXPECTING!”