Benee Shares Her ‘Lockdown’ Song ‘Snail’: Stream It Now

Benee’s career is traveling at anything but a snail’s pace. Unless that snail has a rocket attached to its shell.

The New Zealand newcomer drops “Snail,” a cute, upbeat pop number which she wrote after enduring weeks in lockdown (and spending a lot of time looking down).

The track is produced and recorded by Josh Fountain. On it, she sings “I’m like a snail, you’re a guy/ Kinda mad I can’t fly.”

It turns out, Benee is intrigued with the common garden variety. “When we were in lockdown, I was fascinated by snails,” she explains in a statement. “There wasn’t really a lot to be doing, so I would spend a lot of time outside looking at snails and would think about how they’re doing their own little thing and they’re all free. I just played around with the idea of being kind of like a snail and how I come out in the rain. Being stuck inside because of COVID, it’s kind of my lockdown song.”

The Benee recordings are arriving at speed. “Snail” comes soon after “Night Garden” and “Lownely,” the follow-ons from her 2019 breakthrough “Supalonely.”

For the record, Benee and the rest of her compatriots are headed out of lockdown. Last Sunday, New Zealand notched up 100 days without community transmission of COVID-19.

Stream “Snail” below.

